Jamshedpur FC reserves win JSA Super Cup

The teams had their tasks cut out with heavy rainfall causing an additional challenge during the match. The Reserves put three past Tata Motors in quick succession in the first half as Vimal Kumhar scored in the 16th & 28th minute and Karandeep added a third in the 32nd minute.

The Reserves will also commence its preparation for the Durand Cup with an exposure tour to Bhubaneswar. They will be playing four practice games against the India U16 team, Sports Hostel Odisha and the India U19 team (which is slated slated to play in the AFC U19 Championships in November).

The Jamshedpur FC Reserves will play twice against India U16, once once against Sports Hostel Odisha and conclude the tour with the final game against India U19. The India U19 team consists of Jamshedpur FC senior team players such as Amarjit Kiyam, Narender Gahlot, Jitendra Singh and goalkeeper Niraj Kumar.