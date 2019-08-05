JNU student alleges rape by cab driver

In her statement to the police, the girl alleged that the cab driver offered her something to drink after which she fell unconscious following which he raped her.

The police said they are trying to trace the cab based on her descriptions.

"The woman was found in an unconscious state by the locals in a park near IIT Delhi on Saturday morning. We received a call regarding sexual assault from the hospital where she was admitted. She was later taken to the police station for recording her statement and a case under appropriate sections has been registered at the Mandir Marg police station. The woman had boarded the taxi from Mandir Marg on Friday night," said a senior police officer.

The police said no injury mark was found on the body of the victim during medical examination. "Apart from the delayed reporting of the incident to the police, there are also some other inconsistencies in the victim's version which are being verified in the course of the investigation," the officer said. "Police teams are also scanning CCTV fotages from the area to nab the accused driver," the officer added.