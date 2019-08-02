Juvenile held for killing friend in east Delhi

The incident occurred at 9 a.m. when the deceased, Ajay, was sitting outside a showroom with his three other friends, including the accused.

Ajay worked as a cleaner in nearby houses and a showroom, police said, adding he found a countrymade pistol in a sack. While the other juvenile friend was checking the pistol, he mistakenly pressed the trigger and a bullet hit Ajay in the chest, said a senior police officer.

"Hearing gunfire, some residents informed the police. Ajay, a native of Bihar, lived in a rented accommodation in Mandawali village. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the police.

"The juvenile accused was later nabbed from the spot who in his statement has said that he had accidentally pressed the trigger of the pistol following which a bullet hit Ajay," said the police officer.