Karnataka govt fell under its own weight: Nadda

"There are several reasons behind the fall of the Karnataka government. I can say it fell under its own weight," Nadda told media while giving a 50-day report card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

After more than two weeks of political drama in Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy-led 14-month Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government lost the trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly on July 23.

Replying to a query, Nadda said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yeduyurappa was going to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister.

His wearing-in is due on Friday evening after he stakes he stakes his claim to form the new government with Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Nadda said the BJP is determined to give a clean government. On Modi government's work, Nadda said there is a tradition that a report card is released after 100 days, "but Modi ji has decided to put forth the 50-day report card before the country". Nadda said the most important decision of the Modi government is abiut building 1.95 crore houses with pure drinking water facility, toilets as well as gas connections.