Kashmir issue has no solution: Natwar Singh

Speaking at the launch of the book "Indo-Pak Relations: Beyond Pulwama and Balakot" by U.V. Singh here on Thursday, the former Union Minister said the future of both countries lies in the past as they carry lot of baggage, finding it almost impossible to jettison.

He said one country's victory will be another's fall. "Pakistan is suffering from chronic inferiority complex when it comes to India," Singh said.

Giving the example of International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Singh said the verdict was favourable to India (15:1) but Pakistan Foreign Minister said that it was favourable to them.

"They are not ready to concede anything in favour of India and this shows the mentality of 'I don't agree'," he said. He said India is not obsessed with Pakistan but Pakistan is obsessed with India. The former Minister also said any decision of the Pakistani government needs an approval or disapproval of the Pakistani army. Besides the army in Pakistan, Singh said the other factor was the ISI that needs to be consulted on every issue.