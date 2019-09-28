'Khadi Mahotsav' to take 'khadi' to every house in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate 'Khadi Mahotsav' from October 2 to 13 as a part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.



"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have only one goal that 'Khadi' should reach every household, we have organised Khadi Mahotsav, which will start on October 2 and continue till October 13," Minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

"Khadi is creating employment. It can help people in making good money. We have developed new technology for Khadi in Uttar Pradesh. The world's famous two fashion designers -- Ritu Beri and Rina Dhaka -- are designing bridal dresses using Khadi," he said.

He said that a fashion show will also be organised during the 'Khadi Mahotsav'. It will be organised by Femina and inaugurated by Chief Minister Adityanath. (ANI)

