Kumaraswamy misses 6 p.m. deadline for floor test

While adjourning the House late on Monday night, the Speaker had directed the Chief Minister to ensure that the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance members completed the debate on his motion by 4 p.m. and his own reply by 5 p.m. so that the floor test could be held by 6 p.m. by division of votes.

Resignations by 15 rebel legislators of the ruling combine from their Assembly segments since July 1 have reduced the 14-month-old shaky coalition government to a minority, forcing a trust vote on the floor of the House.