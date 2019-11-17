'Last seen eating jalebis in Indore': Missing posters of Gautam Gambhir crop up in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): 'Missing' posters of BJP East Delhi lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir surfaced in ITO area here on Sunday.

"Lost. Have you seen this person? He was last seen eating jalebis in Indore. The entire Delhi is looking for him," the message, along with a picture of Gambhir, read.

These posters cropped up after 38-year-old Gambhir had skipped the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting, over air pollution in the national capital on November 15. The meeting was ultimately called off as MPs and bureaucrats were absent.The AAP criticised the former cricket star for not attending the meeting, saying he was "busy enjoying" in Indore, at a time when Delhi is reeling under severe air pollution levels. Party leader Atishi made a scathing attack on Gambhir."A week is a long time in politics, but not for @GautamGambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment - cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Devt meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Hon MP couldn't make time," she had tweeted.This came after photographs of Gambhir along with his former teammate VVS Laxman and TV presenter Jatin Sapru had surfaced on social media, where the trio was seen relishing jalebis in Indore, the venue of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.Responding to AAP's criticism, Gambhir on Friday said the people will judge him by his work and not by the propaganda spread by the minions of the "honest Chief Minister" of Delhi. (ANI)