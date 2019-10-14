"I believe that 'Life is too short to keep hitting the snooze button' and so my mission is to help people awaken to the possibilities in their personal and professional lives. I am obsessed with providing solutions that inspire people to move out of mediocrity and take a front-row seat in their lives, living out of their highest potential. I help my clients make small laser-focused adjustments in their thinking patterns so they can accelerate and achieve in the next 3 years, what would have otherwise taken them 20 years to accomplish, thereby launching a worthwhile legacy in compressed time," Bahl told IANS in an email interview.

Bahl, who is associated with the Miss Diva Universe contest as the official life coach to the finalists, is also the author of "The Queen Of The Comeback" that features the stories of seven individuals, among them Narayan Murthy of Infosys and film director Anurag Kashyap. She has also directed two web series, one of them being "India's Biggest Comebacks" in which she interviewed, among others, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Arjuna Awardee Deepa Malik and child sexual abuse survivor and LGBT social activist Harish Iyer.

So, so how does one train one's mind and get out of depression?

"The quality of our thoughts determines the quality of our life! Positive and empowering thoughts, emotions, and feelings create energy in our body that makes us happy and joyous. Negative and dis-empowering thoughts, on the other hand, create inertia and force us to stay stuck! A simple change in perspective can make a world of difference.

"You don't need to force yourself to make deep inner changes. You can choose to change your thoughts, beliefs and perspective to something more useful that empowers you," Bahl said, offering a five-step process to give a positive direction to one's life:

* Accept responsibility for your life and regain control

* Examine your current beliefs and choose those that empower you

* Break the cycle of negative thinking

* Focus on what you want, not what you don't want

* Learn how to manage your moods

"Inner changes can be challenging, but they are under your control. As your inner world changes, your behaviour will change. As your behaviour changes, your outer world will change too. Try it," Bahl suggested.

The other important step is transcending the ego and moving beyond it:

The ego can limit your success and happiness and can even make your past look worse than it was, Bahl concluded.

