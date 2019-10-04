'Looking forward to govt decision on 3rd aircraft carrier'

Singh, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Goa Maritime Conclave here, also said, that the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff was a welcome step.

"If you see the blueprint of the 1950s, it was built on three aircraft carriers, so that two aircraft carriers are always available when one is under repairs. We are very much looking forward to the government taking a decision on the third aircraft carrier," Singh told reporters in Panaji.

When asked about the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff, Singh said, that it was a "long desired" development.

"We have always wanted a Chief of Defence Staff, who could then synergise all these activities of the three armed forces, not only in acquisitions, in budgets, but also in operations. It is a very, very welcome step. We are happy it is happening," Singh also said.