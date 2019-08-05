LS adopts resolution on J&K Reorganisation Bill

The resolution was adopted by the House with voice vote.

The Minister moved the resolution in the lower house after the Reorganisation Bill was moved and discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

"That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated December 19, 2018," the resolution moved by Shah said.

The Minister assured the opposition that he will give a detailed reply and participate in the discussion when the Bill will be introduced in the House on Tuesday. The opposition objected to the move and sought Shah's reply. Amid the din, the Lok Sabha accepted the resolution on the Bill.