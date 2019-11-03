'Maharashtra gave mandate to BJP, Shiv Sena should moderate its stance'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena should form the government with its natural ally BJP and moderate its stance as people of Maharashtra gave mandate his party.

"BJP never encourages dynastic politics. We also did not see dynastic politics promotion by Bal Thackeray. Now, the Shiv Sena has changed its stance. As far as the BJP is concerned, our strike rate was very good in Maharashtra where we won 105 seats out 164. Devendra Fadnavis secured the mandate of the people. We gave 124 seats to Shiv Sena. But they hardly got 50 seats. The Shiv Sena should think in a friendly way and partner with their natural ally which is BJP," Dinakar told ANI here.



Shiv Sena on Sunday said it might form the government with support of Nationalist Congress Party and Congress if BJP did not agree to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, partners in the incumbent government, are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. As Shiv Sena stands firm on its demand, the BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadanvis will continue to be the chief minister for the entire term.(ANI)

