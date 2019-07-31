Mamata condoles Siddhartha's death, flays harassment by Centre

"I am deeply shocked by the incident relating to V.G. Siddhartha, Cafe Coffee Day founder. It is indeed very sad and very unfortunate. From what he has expressed, it appears he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies for which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner. This he could not resist," Banerjee wrote on Facebook.

The CM said she had heard that the captains of industries were under pressure; some of them had left the country and some were contemplating to move out.

Banerjee wrote: "My appeal to the government is that when you have been elected, you have to work in a peaceful manner so that people are confident and that political vendetta and agencies don't destroy the future of the country". She expressed her deep condolence to the family members of V.G.Siddhartha.