Mamata demands inquiry into Unnao rape victim's accident

The car in which the 19-year-old rape victim, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee also came down heavily on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre for failing to ensure the rape victim's safety and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi look into such issues.

"Every day they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea what is happening in Uttar Pradesh? What happened in Unnao is unfortunate. Two relatives of the victim died and she is in serious condition. There should be a high-level inquiry," Banerjee told reporters here.

"Every day incidents of lynching are taking place. Fascist rule is going on in the country. The Prime Minister should look into them," she said. Earlier in the day, several leaders from Samajwadi Party and Congress demanded an investigation by the CBI into the accident.