Man held for attacking wife with paper cutter in Delhi

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victim's son informed the police that his father had injured his mother with a paper cutter in Sangam Vihar of South Delhi, the police said here on Sunday.

According to the police, accused Shiv Kumar, 60, would often fight with wife Saraswati Devi over petty issues. On Friday evening, he had a fight with wife, but was pacified by his sons and other family members.

On Saturday morning Shiv Kumar, who was without any work for the last few years, <br>spotted Saraswati near washroom and attacked her with the paper cutter. He was caught and locked in a room by sons.

"They informed the police. To evade arrest, Shiv Kumar tried to escape through window and in the process fractured his leg," the police said. He was arrested from outside his residence and booked in a case for attempt to murder. Saraswati, who suffered deep cuts at neck, abdomen and other parts of body, was admitted to nearby hospital. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. "She is out of danger," the ploice said. Saraswati stays with his three sons, who are married and employed in the private sector.