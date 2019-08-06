Man stabbed, shot dead in Delhi

The deceased was identified as Vicky, a resident of Nand Nagri in east Delhi who was attacked allegedly by four persons on Monday evening.

The police said Vicky was married and his wife was pregnant. The police have identified four accused and have formed teams to track them down.

The Police Control Room was told around 8.18 p.m. by Vicky's brother that his brother had been stabbed and shot.

"A police team reached the spot and found Vicky lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur.

Investigation revealed that Vicky was a known criminal of the area and had four cases registered against him. "Two days ago Vicky was involved in a scuffle with one of the accused after the latter allegedly commented that Vicky was a bad influence on children in the area," said Thakur.