Manmohan Singh, Azad, Antony pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

Dikshit, the three-time Chief Minister of Delhi, passed away on July 20 after prolonged illness.

Thousands of Congress workers and leaders participated in the prayer meeting, held at Rajiv Bhawan, the Delhi Congress office. The party also named its meeting hall on the ground floor after Dikshit.

Manmohan Singh's wife Gurcharan Kaur and Pramod Tiwari, AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra, DPCC Working Presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia were also present.<br> <br>A brief film on Dikshit's life was also screened at the prayer meeting.