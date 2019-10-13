'Maradu flats demolition to be carried out by two companies'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Maradu flat demolition will be carried out by two shortlisted companies, said Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

"A technical committee of 10 persons, including six engineers was constituted to discuss the further course of action. On October 5, the technical committee shortlisted two out of the six companies which were shortlisted based on their technical expertise," Singh said at a special council meeting on Saturday.

Sharing details, Singh added, "Three flats will be given to Edifice Engineering, Mumbai, and one to Vijay Steel, Chennai, for carrying out the demolition process."He, however, underlined that a separate tender for managing the debris will be launched."The government has requested us to issue the address of debris. Therefore, a separate tender will be launched for debris management after the demolition," Singh said.Earlier, the government-appointed demolition expert, Sharath B Sarwate, along with 11-member technical committee team visited the Holy Faith residential building in Maradu area on Friday.On May 8, the Supreme Court ordered the State government to demolish the buildings violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.Further, the court had on September 23, reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in the coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction. (ANI)