'Meeting between CJI, top UP officials held on implications of Ayodhya verdict on law and order'

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The meeting between Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and state DGP Om Prakash Singh was convened to discuss about the implications of the expected verdict of the Ayodhya title suit on the law and order situation that may arise in Ayodhya and other sensitive areas in the state, sources said on Friday.

The officials briefed the Chief Justice about the preparedness in handling the law and order situation after the Ayodhya verdict. They also said that the administration is ready to deal with all kinds of situation in all districts of the state, sources said.The CJI asked officials to take all necessary steps and ensure that no untoward incident takes place in any place in Uttar Pradesh post-Ayodhya verdict, they added.The meeting took place for a little more than an hour to discuss the law and order situation in Ayodhya, sources further said.Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya district, in order to maintain law and order before and after the expected judgment in the Ayodhya case. Section 144 has been imposed in the district till December 10 in anticipation of the verdict in the matter.Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. He also asked the officials to stay alert and pro-active.From August to October, the Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.The judgment is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Gogoi demits from office. (ANI)