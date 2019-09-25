'Memories from Houston': Modi gifts photo to Trump

"Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.

"President Trump thanked PM Modi for this gesture," the PMO tweeted with a picture of the photograph.

The photo was gifted to Trump after their bilateral meeting here.

The two leaders had shared the stage for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event before a 50,000-strong cheering Indian American audience.

Earlier, Modi thanked Trump for attending the event, saying he was very grateful for the gesture. "He gave a lot of his time, and for the Indian Americans it is a matter of great pride."