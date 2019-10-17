'Mentally disturbed' man jumps in lion's enclosure at Delhi zoo

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A 21-year-old man entered into a lion's enclosure in Delhi zoo on Thursday but was rescued by the authorities, police said.

Joint Police Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava told IANS: "Rehan Khan is a resident of Bihar and came to Delhi to visit the city."

On Thursday, Khan entered into the enclosure of a lion at the Delhi zoo but was rescued by the zoo authorities unhurt, he said.

The incident had led to pandemonium in the zoo.

According to another senior police officer, the man is 'mentally disturbed'.

In 2014, a white tiger named Vijay had attacked and killed a man who jumped over a barricade into an enclosure at the Delhi zoo. The deceased was identified as Maqsood, a factory worker and resident of central Delhi's Anand Parbat. His parents had said that the 19-year-old was mentally ill.