'MEPs wanted to know about India, facilitated Kashmir visit'

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Clarifying on the visit of the European Union parliamentary delegation to Kashmir which has stirred a controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it is part of the government's mandate to "engage with people of a wide range of social spectrum" and the MEPs had expressed a "very keen desire to know about India".

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, answering questions on the visit of the 23 MEPs to India, said "It is part of the foreign policy objective to promote people to people contacts."

He said many visitors come and meet the Prime Minister, like former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met him last week. "Visitors who come do not necessarily have to come through official channels," he said on reports that the group's visit was in a personal capacity. He said they had expressed a very keen desire to know more about India and the government had accordingly facilitated the visit. rn/kr