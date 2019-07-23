Metro maintenance work to continue, DMRC tells commuters

The DMRC said in a statement that due to maintenance work on a small stretch in the down line (towards Botanical Garden) between Palam and Sadar Bazar stations of the Magenta Line, metro services were regulated.

"Services were run on a single line (the up line) between Janakpuri West and Sadar Bazar Cantonment section from 6 a.m. to 8:18 a.m. Services were run in a short loop between Sadar Bazaar Cantonment and the Botanical Garden section during the same period," the DMRC said in a statement.

Even though the DMRC was quick to update the news about the delay on its twitter handle, commuters had to wait for sometime to catch their trains. From 8:18 a.m. onwards, trains on the affected 700 metre stretch between Palam and Sadar Bazar started to run at a restricted speed of 10 km per hour as a precautionary measure.<br> <br>The DMRC also informed the commuters that from 10 p.m., services between Janakpuri West and Sadar Bazar Cantonment section would again be run on single line with headway of around 15 minutes to undertake the civil maintenance work. The services in the rest of the line will remain normal, the DMRC said.