"Days ahead of #Rakshabandhan, the NDA govt led by hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji gave our Muslim sisters the gift of dignity by getting the #TripleTalaqBill passed," the Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Punjab's Bathinda tweeted.

"The message is clear: Our women will be treated with respect. No one will be oppressed in this land of equals," she said.

A historic legislation which criminalises instant Triple Talaq among Muslims got Parliament's nod on Tuesday.

