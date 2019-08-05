Modi government has betrayed Kashmir: CPI-M

"The people of Kashmir had acceded to India in the face of invaders from Pakistan and a solemn commitment had been made to them by the Indian State to provide them with special status and autonomy which was embodied in Article 370," a CPI-M statement said.

"The Modi government has betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by going back on this commitment," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

The party accused the "BJP-RSS rulers" of treating Jammu and Kashmir as "occupied territory".

Trampling on the Constitution, they were converting Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh as two centrally-ruled Union Territories. "This is the biggest attack on national unity and the concept of India as a Union of States," the statement said. Citing the major security build up ahead of the announcement, the CPI-M said: "This itself shows that the Modi government is imposing its diktats without the consent of the people... This is harmful for the unity and integrity of India."