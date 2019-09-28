  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Modi's speech dignified, Pakistan resorted to warmongering'

'Modi's speech dignified, Pakistan resorted to warmongering'

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 28, 2019 00:38 hrs

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "PM @narendramodi engagements at #UNGA : Climate change, universal health, sanitation, interaction with Fortune 500 companies, Bloomberg's Economic Forum, Mahatma Gandhi, bilateral meetings, CARICOM & Pacific Islands plurilaterals, a dignified & statesman-like address at the #UNGA."

Referring to Pakistan, he posted: "But then, not everyone feels that there is life beyond the jingoism of nuclear war, jihad, encouraging terrorism, war mongering, falsehood, deceit and misuse of the highest global platform."



talking point on sify news

Latest Features