'Molested' cricketer reaches out to Gambhir; BJP MP acts

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) After a budding cricketer from Delhi approached Gautam Gambhir and accused her coach of molesting and trying to rape her, the BJP MP came out in her support.

"Few days ago, a girl reached out to me saying her cricket coach was sexually harassing her. He is now behind bars & the girl is being counselled to overcome the ordeal," Gambhir tweeted.

"Thank Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji & @DelhiPolice for quick response! We should have NO tolerance for such monsters," Gambhir added.

The alleged victim had earlier reached out to the cricketer-turned-politician through Twitter to claim that her coach was "threatening me that he will destroy my career if I complain." abn/arm