'Money dispute over gay sex led to ISRO scientist's murder'

The police cracked the murder case with the arrest of a lab technician, who was having sexual relations with the deceased.

Suresh Kumar, 56, was found murdered in his flat in Ameerpet area in the heart of the city on Tuesday. He was associated with the NRSA, a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Police said accused J. Srinivas stabbed the scientist to death during an argument over payment after sexual activity.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters that the accused confessed to the crime after police started questioning him as he was regularly visiting the deceased.

He said recovery of Kumar's gold ring, Rs 10,000 cash, mobile phone and locking of flat's door from outside were crucial evidence linking the crime to the criminal. He said the investigators could track down the culprit by collecting scientific evidence like blood samples, presence of hair at crime scene and analysis of the deceased's phone call data. Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Sumathi said Srinivas, working with Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, was visiting Suresh Kumar's house regularly to collect blood samples. Suresh Kumar allegedly sought sexual favours and Srinivas agreed in the hope of getting good money as the scientist was living alone and was economically well-settled. However, Srinivas got frustrated as the scientist was not paying him the money and during an argument after the sexual act, killed him. The DCP said the accused was prepared to commit the crime. The crime came to light when the scientist's wife Indira Suresh Kumar, who works at a bank in Chennai, was not able to connect with him over phone. She asked her relatives in Hyderabad to go to the flat but they found it locked from outside. She rushed to Hyderabad and informed the police and in the presence of police, the door was broken open. Suresh Kumar, a native of Kerala who was working at NRSA for 20 years, was found lying dead in a pool of blood.