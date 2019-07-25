Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir to join Shiv Sena

Indirectly confirming the move, Ahir told the media today that "in politics, tough decisions have to be taken and he was full of pain" over his plans, barely two months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

However, the 47-year-old Worli legislator said he was happy to get an opportunity to help fulfil the dreams of Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

A former minister, Ahir's entry to the Sena will be announced by Thackeray at a press conference shortly amidst speculation that several other NCP bigwigs are also planning to quit.