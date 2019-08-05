'Murder of democracy': MK Stalin on abrogation of Article 370

Chennai/New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre is "murder of democracy".

He also condemned AIADMK for supporting the government's decision.

"Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable," said Stalin.

Echoing similar sentiment, MDMK leader Vaiko said: "This is a day of shame, shame, shame...this is murder of democracy."The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.Supporting the resolution, AIADMK's A Navaneethakrishnan said: "Amma was well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill and the Reservation Bill."Vaiko said the government has played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir."You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan," he added. (ANI)