'Mutual degree recognition a possibility between India, China'

Sonipat, Oct 29 (IANS) Emphasing the need for collaboration in higher education between India and China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has said that the two countries have discussed the possibility of mutual recognition of degrees.

The two countries should "support and facilitate ways of academic cooperation and exchanges between the two countries by creating new opportunities, establishing platforms and providing support for universities in both countries", he said in his address at the fifth anniversary of the Centre for China India Studies (CICS) at the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU).

"A high level delegation from the Indian Ministry of Human Resource Development went to China and met the senior officials of the Ministry of Education to have the first meeting of a joint working group," he said in a statement.

"The two sides reached consensus on various issues in the education field. They also discussed the details of mutual degrees recognition agreement between the two countries which will surely benefit more students to study in each other's countries after the signature of the agreement," said the Chinese Ambassador to India.

To help jointly achieve world class institutions in India and China, the Ambassador also mooted the idea of establishing India-China centres at various universities in both countries.

"The universities of the two countries should consider the establishment of a China-India University Alliance so that we can all share advantages, have joint exchanges and research programmes and work together for a better education outcome which will benefit our faculties and students by improving teaching quality and help achieve world class level universities."

"We are willing to help Indian universities establish centres and provide platform to Indian students to learn Chinese language and understand Chinese culture and history," he said.

The week-long celebration commemorating the fifth anniversary of CICS which ended last week witnessed events ranging from an India-China art exhibition, artist dialogue and workshop, Ambassadors' panel discussion on India-China future relationship, cross-culture dialogue on gender equality in India and China, and public lectures on various themes.

"We cannot rely upon governments alone to build a stronger connect between India and China. We as academic institutions, thinkers, scholars, students, researchers have a bigger responsibility that goes beyond any government to strengthen this partnership," said JGU Vice Chancellor C. Raj Kumar.

