'Namaz' offered peacefully across UP: Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police has that 'Namaz' was offered peacefully across the state on Friday and on the order of the DGP, peace meetings were held in all districts.

"Namaz was offered peacefully today. Also, as per the order of the DGP, peace meetings have been held in the districts of the state, due to which there is an atmosphere of peace," said Praveen Kumar, IG, Law and Order.



"Law and order situation is fully under control in the entire state. On the orders of DGP, the SIT has been constituted to probe the violence, which took place during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act," he added.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

