Naval divers carry for missing boy in South Goa

South Goa (Goa) [India], July 16 (ANI): A team of six divers from the navy began a search for a boy who had been washed away in a rivulet in Dongrim village in Naveli.

The navy responded to a request from District Magistrate, South Goa, and immediately sent the team which began the search operation on Monday night.



The search and diving operation continued throughout the night in the rivulet despite the incessant rains.

The team used an inflatable raft, outboard motor, diving apparatus, accessories and underwater lights.

The diving operations to search for the missing boy resumed today at 6:30 am. (ANI)

