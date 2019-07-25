Naxalites become active after Sonebhadra carnage in UP

This could indicate a possibility of resurgence of Naxal activities in the region after the massacre of 10 people belonging to the Gond tribal community.

A senior official of state intelligence agency said, "We are aware of the possible repercussion and have activated our sources. We are keeping a close vigil on Naxal supporters and are monitoring their movements."

A number of telephones in the region have been put under surveillance, sources said. Central intelligence agencies are also keeping an eye on the situation.

According to sources, about two dozen youths of Murtiya and Umbha Villages where the massacre took place have gone underground and their families are not disclosing any information about their whereabouts. Reports claim some Naxal leaders from Dantewada and Bastar in Chhattisgarh have also been seen in the neighbouring Mirzapur area. Sonebhadra, Mirzapur and Chandauli have been Naxal-prone areas in Uttar Pradesh though Naxalite activities have not been pronounced in the past one and a half decade. The last major Naxal attack had taken place in November 2004 when 17 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans were killed in an ambush near the 'Narkati' culvert in the Chandauli district.