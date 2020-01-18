  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan' with Mohan Bhagwat's pic shared online, FIR lodged

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 18, 2020 04:16 hrs

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo)

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against one person at Khurja police station for circulating a 16-page PDF file, 'Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan', on social media with a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, police said on Friday.
The complaint was lodged by the RSS for using a picture of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.


In the complaint, the RSS said that the message was created to malign the image of its chief.
'Naya Bharatiya Sammidan' is a document which is against the constitution of the country.
An investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

