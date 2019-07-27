Neeraj Shekhar: PM Modi wanted me to join BJP

Shekhar arrived in the Lucknow party office on Saturday and said: "PM Modi has got a huge mandate. I am inspired by him and that is the reason I joined the party. Piyush Goyal and Bhupinder Yadav played a big role in getting me into the party."

He said: " I met PM Modi in a function some time back. The PM told me he wanted me to work with him."

Neeraj Shekhar quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP on July 16.<br> <br>On July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a book - "Chandra Shekhar - The Last Icon of Ideological Politics."