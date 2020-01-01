'New decade is occasion to renew commitment towards stronger India': Pres Kovind

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday wished the nation and said that the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India.

"Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet!" President Kovind tweeted.



Besides him, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their wishes to the citizens of India on this occasion.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," Prime Minister Modi tweeted to his 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website.

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020. The New Year is a time for new beginnings," Naidu tweeted.

Naidu stated that it is time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions. "It is a time to be thankful, a time to rejoice and a time to be hopeful," he said in another post. (ANI)

