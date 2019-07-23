No confirmation of drug mafia in Goa: CM

In a written reply to Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat's question whether drug mafia, drug lords, drug dealers were operational in the coastal state, Sawant: "There are only rumours and no confirmed knowledge of existence of drug mafia in Goa. However, Goa being a tourist destination, narcotic drugs are being smuggled into the state for trade, consumption and transit."

"The drug dealers or suspects involved in narcotic activities operate in clandestine and organised manner. The information about narcotic activities is collected through sources and raids are conducted and the perpetrators of these crimes are arrested," Sawant also said.

The Chief Minister also said that drugs were not available in the "open market" in Goa.