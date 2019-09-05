'Non-availability of land in Goa delaying double tracking'

"Double tracking has been delayed because of non-availability of land in Goa. I am requesting the Chief Minister of Goa to give us the land. Or we will have to take the project to another place," Angadi said at a Railways event in Margao town, 35 kms south of Panaji.

The Vasco da Gama to Castle Rock section spread over 100 kms connects Goa to Karnataka, and has been operating on a single track for nearly 100 years.

The opposition to the double tracking of the South Central Railway section in Goa comes from the BJP, especially the party's MLA from Cortalim Alina Saldanha, who claimed that double-tracking would destroy traditional homes and displace the local population.