Non-heinous crimes on rise in national capital

The cases of murder have increased, as per the Delhi Police data.

The cases of murder in 2019, reported till July 15, stood at 283. The figure was 250 during the same period last year, the data revealed.

However, a senior police officer said the number of crimes in Delhi under all the major heads have shown a declining trend, except 4.26 per cent increase in motor vehicle thefts and 50 per cent rise in other theft cases this year till July 15.

Till July 15 this year, 24944 cases of motor vehicle theft were reported, which was 23923 during the same period last year.

Other theft cases were 102123, against 67760 in 2018 till now. "In all, 159649 cases were registered under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) till July 15 this year, as against 125669 in 2018. The statistics also showed that there is a slight rise of 1.5 percent in snatching cases. Till July 15, this year 3577 cases were reported as against 3524 in 2018. There is a big rise in crime against women. Till July 15 this year, cases of cruelty by husband and in-laws stood at 1936 till July 15 this year, against 1471 during the same period in 2018. In 90 per cent cases of crime against women, it has been observed that the accused is someone known to victims. The officer said one of the big reasons for rise in crime in the national capital is that unemployed youth staying in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies adjacent to colonies of the opulent class resort to such activities after seeing the lifestyle of the rich that is replete with comfort and opulence. They start harbouring the desire to become rich within a short period. This motivates them to try their hand at street crimes like snatching and robberies. Factors such as low income, unemployment and under employment, increasing charm of consumerism and materialism are the factors which continue to play their role behind the rising level of delinquency amongst the youths.