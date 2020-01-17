'None of your business,' says Punjab CM to Bajwa's open letter demanding AG's removal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Trashing as "illogical and irrational" Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa's demand for sacking Advocate General Atul Nanda, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked Bajwa to "keep out of my government's business, of which you are totally ignorant."

Taking strong exception to Bajwa's open letter, listing out the alleged failures of Nanda, the Chief Minister termed it a sign of the former Punjab Congress chief's desperation to grab political limelight, read a statement."I have full faith in the AG," said the Chief Minister."You are neither competent nor equipped to judge Atul Nanda's competency, and have no business commenting or interfering on matters of which you have absolutely no knowledge," Captain Amarinder Singh said to Bajwa, reacting sharply to the latter's letter filled with "baseless allegations" against the AG, the statement added.Bajwa had posted his open letter on his Twitter handle on Friday afternoon, listing out seven instances in which he alleged that the Advocate General had failed to protect Punjab's interest. It was noteworthy, said Captain Amarinder Singh, that Atul Nanda had not even represented the Punjab government in six of these cases, thus "exposing the extent of Bajwa's lack of awareness and clearly indicating that he had a personal axe to grind against the AG," the statement said.Dubbing Bajwa's recent spate of attacks on him and his government as totally "senseless and politically motivated," the Chief Minister said that the MP's "behaviour was becoming increasingly ridiculous.""Unless he (Bajwa) has a good explanation for such behaviour, which is clearly detrimental to the interests of his own party, one might even think he is working for the Opposition in Punjab," said the Chief Minister.Captain Amarinder Singh asked Bajwa to stop giving opinions on issues that do not concern him and, instead, to focus on nurturing his constituency in the Rajya Sabha, in his own interest, the statement said. (ANI)