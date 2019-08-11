'Normalcy returning to Kashmir, says Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Khan, on Sunday said the administration is doing everything it can to ensure normalcy is restored in the Valley during Eid and the citizens can celebrate the festival without hassles.

"We have provided salaries to almost all the government servants before the festival, the remaining issues too are being addressed. Almost 2.5 lakh sheep for sacrifices are being made available in the districts across Kashmir, and people are coming out to shop in large numbers," Khan told ANI here.He added that the situation in the valley is returning to normal after the curfew and necessary activities like cleaning of garbage and bringing the hospitals back to their previous working capacity are being carried out."Yesterday and today, we have restarted garbage collection in the valley and are trying to ensure there is no filth lying around during Eid. We are also trying to address all the woes of the public. Apart from this, the functioning of hospitals has been restored to normal, doctors and medicines are available and so the people are getting treatment," Khan said.He added that during the curfew imposed in the valley from August 5, the administration had provided essential commodities to people without distinction."All essential commodities like milk, LPG, vegetables were being provided to people in all the nooks and corners of the valley. There was a good response from the people which means that most of their daily needs were fulfilled during the period," he said.Speaking about the people who are bound to return from Saudi Arabia from August 18 onwards, he said, "The Hajjis are scheduled to return to their homes from August 18, we have made measures to ensure the Hajjis do not face any problems from the airport to their houses." (ANI)