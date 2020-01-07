'Occupy Gateway' protest called off after police force demonstrators to move to Azad Maidan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The 'Occupy Gateway' protest organised in Mumbai against the mob attack in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was called off hours after they were shifted to Azad Maidan by the police but said their agitation will continue.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Agarwal, a protester said, "We were forcibly shifted to Azad Maidan by Police. But now we have called off our 'occupy Gateway of India' protests, it was a successful protest. Our resistance will continue, we have a long line up of programmes."



The massive protests in Mumbai were held after the violence in JNU campus on Sunday that saw masked men going on a rampage in the campus leaving many students and staff injured.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

