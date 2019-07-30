Odisha to seek GI tag for traditional sweets: minister

The statement of the minister came a day after Odisha got the GI tag for the famous 'Rasagola' sweet.

Besides, the legislators demanded in the Assembly to identify the branded products of Odisha and apply for GI tags for them.

A GI tag is a name or sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation of that origin.

Mishra said that extensive research into the historical and cultural timeline has to be conducted prior to applying for GI tags for Odia savouries.

"We need to collect the documents that will be presented to get GI recognition. The government shall proceed with the application only after obtaining all the required facts and evidence with regard to these delicacies," the minister said. Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members Debi Prasad Mishra and Prafulla Samal requested Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to direct the minister to apply for GI tags for branded products of Odisha. Sweetmeats and confectionaries such as 'Aarisa and Kakara' are unique and delicious. Steps should be taken to get the GI tag for these products, said Debi Mishra.