On the run for 6 years, murder accused arrested from Bihar

The accused has been identified as Rahees Manjhi, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, according to the police.

In 2013, a man identified as Rajesh was murdered by Manjhi in Mundka area of Delhi.

"During initial investigation, a man identified as Upender was arrested who disclosed that he along with his nephew Manjhi and relative Sajan Manjhi had murdered Rajesh, after an altercation with him over liquor.

"Sajan was also arrested however Manjhi kept evading arrest since then. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court while a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for his arrest," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Police got a tip off that the absconding accused was hiding in Bihar after which a team was sent there. "The accused was arrested from Gaya after a brief chase in the jungles of Piyar village. He disclosed that he had been changing his hideout place in order to evade arrest," said Naik.