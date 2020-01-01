'One nation, one ration card' implemented in 12 states: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the 'one nation, one ration card' facility has been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of the new year.

"Today from January 1, 2020, the 'One Nation, One Ration card' facility has been started in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura," Paswan's tweet, roughly translated to English from Hindi, reads.

Under this facility, the beneficiaries of the public distribution of these states can get their share of rations in any of the 12 states in which they are residing, according to the Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution.The facility will be implemented in all states in the country by June 2020."The beneficiaries of public distribution systems of these 12 states can now get their share of rations in any of these 12 states where they are residing. The scheme will be implemented in all states of the country by June 2020," Paswan's second tweet read.Earlier on December 3, Paswan had announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration card' system will be 'implemented without fail in the entire country' by June 30, 2020. (ANI)