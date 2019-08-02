Opposition seeks ban on EVMs for Maharashtra polls

Top leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other smaller parties, alleged that there were many discrepancies in the EVMs in the last Lok Sabha elections which have raised serious doubts in the minds of the people.

The leaders added that in the interest of bringing in transparency in the people's mandate, it was imperative to bring back the ballot paper system of voting. The parties want the Election Commission of India (ECI) to revert to the old system.

The opposition parties also announced a massive people's procession on August 21 in support of their demand.