'Oust JNU V-C at once': BJP's Joshi joins chorus

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi has also demanded the ouster of JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

In a statement, Joshi said, "Reports are that the HRD Ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue for enhanced fees in JNU. He has advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the V-C is adamant for not implementing the government proposal."

Upping the ante on the controversial JNU V-C whose tenure has been marked by protests, Joshi added, "This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a V-C should not be allowed to continue in his post." This demand is significant as Joshi is probably the first BJP leader who has joined the chorus for Kumar's ouster. This demand interestingly comes on a day when JNU students tried to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, demanding the same. Ever since JNU hiked its fees, the campus has witnessed many protests which spilled onto the streets. With the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act coming into place, the ongoing protests were further emboldened. But last Sunday's violence inside the campus by unidentified miscreants and the V-C's alleged delay in calling the police has now prompted the students to demand his resignation. With a BJP leader of Joshi's stature joining the chorus, Kumar is surely going to feel the heat. abn/kr