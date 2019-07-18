Pakistan reading from different Jadhav verdict: India

To Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Pakistani media claiming that the top UN court's ruling was a big win for Islamabad, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "On the claims in Pakistan that they have won, frankly it seems they are reading from a completely different verdict."

The spokesperson said the main verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was in 42 pages, and a press release issued was seven pages long.

"And if there is no patience to go through the 42 page verdict, then they should go through the seven page press release, where each and every point has been ruled in favour of India," he said.

"I don't think there is any confusion," the spokesperson said, adding that perhaps the Pakistani leaders "must have had their own compulsions" on why they chose to read the verdict wrongly. Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi on Wednesday claimed the ICJ ruling on Jadhav was a "victory for Pakistan" as the top UN court did not ask for his release. "Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. This is a victory for Pakistan," Qureshi tweeted. The Foreign Office said the fact that the ICJ did not ask Pakistan to release or acquit Jadhav meant that the UN court had "not accepted India's plea" for his release. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the ICJ's decision "not to acquit, release and return" Jadhav, though he did not term the court's ruling a victory for Pakistan. The Pakistani media went to town with banner headlines proclaiming the country's win. The headlines went "India bites the dust", "India served RAW justice" and "Pakistan vindicated" among others.