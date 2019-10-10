'Palle Pragathi' programme a grand success, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday claimed that the Palle Pragathi special programme has been a grand success.

Speaking at a conference held at Pragati Bhavan here, Rao congratulated all the Ministers, Collectors, District Panchayat Officers, and other senior officials for the successful implementation of the scheme.



"The government is committed to releasing Rs 339 crore per month for the development of the villages of Telangana," he added.

He lauded the Telangana Power Department for its 'Power Week' initiative, a programme held for solving electricity-related problems of the villagers.

Palle Pragathi special programme was a 30 days long programme organised by the state government in the villages across Telangana to improve greenery and cleanliness. (ANI)

